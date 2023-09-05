Best Fijian teams ever says ‘Rocket man’

The Flying Fijians squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup has been rated as the best prepared national team ever to depart our shores.

With just days remaining before the RWC kick-off, former All Blacks wing Jo Rokocoko has voiced his confidence in the current generation of

Fijian players, asserting that they can compete with any team on the global stage.

Jo Rokocoko, a veteran with 68 appearances for the All Blacks and renowned as one of the game’s most formidable finishers, shared his perspective on World Rugby’s podcast.

He also credited the ascent of Fijian rugby to the positive impact of Fijian Drua.

“The confidence of this Fijian team that is going into this World Cup is so high at the moment in terms of players, in terms of preparation. This is the most prepared Fijian team going into a World Cup. They went back to their roots obliviously, stayed at the local villages in the islands, got to the people, what’s the reason they playing for, all this what is the reason for it. And going into Twickenham from the village and performing at the world stage against an English team. They have a good mixture obliviously with professionalism and with the Drua involved has immensely improved the players.”

Looking ahead to the tournament’s opening matches, the Waisea Nayacalevu-captained Fijians are set to face Wales at 7 am on Monday.

The lineup for this clash will be disclosed on Saturday morning, Fiji time.

The opening game of the competition will feature host nation France against the All Blacks at 7 am on Saturday, followed by Italy taking on Namibia at 11 pm.

On Sunday, Ireland will go head-to-head with Romania at 1:30 a.m., followed by the Australia-Georgia match at 4 a.m.

At 7 am, England will square off against Argentina.

