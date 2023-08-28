Be humble says Nasilasila

Fiji Water Flying Fijians lock Isoa Nasilasila knows the journey will just get tougher from here.

The win over England is history and Nasilasila hopes it won’t have a negative impact on their World Cup campaign.

Nasilasila believes they need to stay grounded, especially with the hype following their historical win against England on Sunday.

“There’s a lot of hype around us but I think we just try to control it, individually and as a team just try and keep it a bit humble and try to do our job first on the field and off the field, and hopefully it comes together on the field.”

The side expects to see more fans in France after beating England.

Many Fijian fans in England are now making their travel arrangements to watch the Fiji and Wales clash in Bordeaux.

The team is on a break and will travel to France tonight.

Fiji will be officially welcomed in Bordeaux on Saturday before facing Wales on September 11.