Young Stallions up for the challenge: Kadralevu

Nadroga playmaker Peni Kadralevu says playing Suva at their home turf will be a tough task.

The Stallions travels to Suva this weekend, facing the Capital City side in their opening Skipper Cup match.

Kadralevu says the rivalry between the two teams need no explanations with their physicality reflecting always on the end results.

He adds they may have young squad this season, but they’re ready for the challenge.

“I can say we have prepared well. We know this will be a tough game but our young brigade is up for the challenge.”

Majority of the Nadroga players that made the squad last year have moved on, some are now playing in Georgia while a few joined the Drua.

Suva and Nadroga will face off tomorrow at 3pm at Bidesi Park.

In other matches, FMF Macuata hosts Ram Sami Naitasiri at Subrail Park, Tailevu meets Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park and Nadi battles Yasawa at Prince Charles Park.

You can watch the Nadi vs Yasawa match live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.