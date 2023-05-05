Young set for Super W final

[Source: Queensland Reds]

Fiji born Queensland Reds speedster, Heleina Young, is attracting a lot of attention just after two Super W games.

It’s also quite a turn around after playing a proper game of 15-a-side rugby 12 months ago.

Young will line up against the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua tomorrow in the Super W final and she knows how the Fijians play.

Young hadn’t even played a 15-a-side game until debuting for GPS on April 23 last season after arriving from Suva and scored 26 tries in 13 games.

All her childhood dreams had been on the track where she competed against Australia’s 2020 Tokyo Olympian Riley Day at the 2017 Youth Commonwealth Games in the Bahamas.

She ran her personal best of 11.82 sec for the 100m for a silver medal at the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa and won gold in the 4 x 100m relay.

The former St Joseph’s Secondary School sprinter will play against some of her friends in the final.

Young and the Reds will play the Fijiana Drua in the final tomorrow at 6:45pm.

