Yato leaves camp

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will be going to the Rugby World Cup without one of their key and senior players Peceli Yato.

Coach Simon Raiwalui has confirmed that Yato removed himself from the camp earlier this week.

The Nadroga man trained with the team at the Sigatoka Sand Dunes last weekend and was part of their training session on Monday.

Article continues after advertisement

Raiwalui says Yato left the squad on his own accord.

He adds they had a situation where Yato chose to leave the camp and they respect his decision.

The national coach adds Yato led from the front in their past three weeks together.

Raiwalui says at the moment no new players will be brought in to replace Yato.