Wilson and Ravutia to return next week

The Fijiana 15s during one of their training sessions [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fijiana 15s will miss three key players when they play Hong Kong China in their opening WXV3 match in Dubai.

Coach Moses Rauluni says Olympian Talei Wilson, Drua flyhalf Jennifer Ravutia and forward Alisi Galo are not available.

He says the three players are still nursing injuries following their build up games with Scotland and the Netherlands.

Wilson and Ravutia are recovering well and expected to return next week.

Rauluni says Hong Kong China plays with speed just like Japan and will be tough.

Speed off the deck and reaction were something the national coach was not pleased with in their recent outings.

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s will play Hong Kong China at 2am tomorrow.