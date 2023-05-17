We’ll give everything we’ve got: Byrne

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua knows all too well how important this weekend’s game against the Waratahs in the Shop N Save Drua Super Rugby Pacific.

This clash will be the Drua’s last away game before facing the Reds and Moana Pasifika at home.

Head coach Mick Byrne says his team is up for the challenge.

“We had a high-energy training session and we can come in Thursday and knock off our game speed execution so it’s a good full week for us. I think the boys you know will be able to give it everything they got.”



Byrne says last week’s game is a major learning curve for them.

He adds a good start on Saturday is key and they will try to get their campaign on track again as they aim to make the top eight.

The Waratahs host the Drua at 9.35pm and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Chanel.