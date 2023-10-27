We need to win: Male

Jersey presented for Vodafone Fijiana 15’s final WXV3 match against Kazakhstan [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fijiana 15s are expected to have their best performance against Kazakhstan in the WXV3 tournament tomorrow morning in Dubai.

Head coach Inoke Male says the players have been constantly reminded of the crucial match that awaits them.

The side started their campaign on a high note, recording an 11-try win against Colombia in their first match; however, they fell short to Spain last week.

The Inoke Male-coached side is hoping to win against Kazakhstan as it will improve their rankings.

The side is currently ranked third.

“I think this will be a crucial game to win. We must win the game. And we already mentioned to the girls in the last few days we should win.”

Male reiterates the importance of this upcoming match and is hoping they win by a good margin.

He adds that the players have been preparing well and are anticipating a good showdown.

Fijiana will meet Kazakhstan at 1 tomorrow morning.