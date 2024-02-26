We need to turn progress into results: Byrne

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne says he is happy with how his players have grown in their knowledge of the game over the past two years.

Byrne says the player’s conditioning and game awareness has improved immensely and the players always bring the right attitude to their training sessions and on game day.

“Our first year, we did a tremendous job, just battling away. We got touched up in a couple of games but we battled away. Then last year, we let ourselves down on a couple of occasions during the year but we came back strong and got into the quarter-finals. So we made some progress last year and certainly some over the pre-season with some of the work we’ve done.”

Byrne says the mission now for the team is to turn their progress into positive results on the field.

The Drua will face the Moana Pasifika this Saturday at AAMI Park Melbourne in the Super Round at 6pm.

On Friday, the Blues meet the Highlanders at 7pm while the Melbourne Rebels will take on the Western Force at 9:10pm.

On Saturday, the Crusaders meet the Waratahs at 8:35pm while on Sunday, the Chiefs battle the Brumbies at 3pm and the Hurricanes take on the Reds at 5:30pm.