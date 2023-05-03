We need to be more clinical: Byrne

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is working on their finishing as this failed them last week against the Blues.

Head Coach, Mick Byrne says the players are responding well to training after going down 14-30 last week.

“So we just got to be a little more clinical. We have to be more clinical in the way we finish. We made seven line breaks against the Blues and scored two tries. When you play this good sides, like the top sides that we are playing at the moment, the top New Zealand teams, you don’t get many like the Blues was only led in four line breaks in the game, we made seven.”

Article continues after advertisement

Byrne believes they’ll give the Hurricanes a good run this weekend.



[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

He says this is only the Drua’s second season in Super Rugby and they have been playing some good rugby.

The Fijian Drua will face the Hurricanes at 2.05 p.m. at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

You can watch the live coverage on the FBC Sports HD Channel.