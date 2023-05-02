We are aware of FRU situation says World Rugby

World Rugby says it is aware of the situation unfolding at the Fiji Rugby Union.

This all as the FRU annual general meeting scheduled for last Saturday was called off.

In response to questions from FBC News, a World Rugby spokesperson says the governing body of the sport is aware of the latest developments.

Article continues after advertisement

World Rugby further adds that it is engaged with the FRU and other stakeholders in understanding how best it can assist.

FBC News understands from sources that there is no danger of the Flying Fijian missing the World Cup to be held in France later this year.

Last Friday, Attorney General Siromi Turaga said he had exercised his powers under Section 13B of the Charitable Trusts Act of 1945, when he met with the FRU last week.

Following the meeting with the FRU Board of Directors and Attorney General, those in attendance have acknowledged by consensus to resign voluntarily while absent directors will resign by flying minutes.

Turaga has clarified that he advised FRU could not operate as a charitable trust for several reasons.

There have also been a number of questions raised on the financial situation of FRU, with several discrepancies found in the books.

There have also been issues raised with the treatment of the Fijiana rugby team, which has included the women being placed in sub-standard accommodation, and supporters having to pitch in for food.

This has been happening since last year.