Waiqanake Students debut at Get into Rugby PLUS Festival

Buckhurst Park came alive this morning as more than 15 primary schools took part in the annual Get into Rugby PLUS festival, but for Waiqanake District School, the day carried extra meaning.

It was the school’s first-ever appearance at the event, and their students arrived with excitement, nerves, and a sense of pride after weeks of preparation.

Teacher and coach Maleli Savai said the festival offered far more than a chance to play rugby, describing it as an important step in shaping the students both on and off the field.

“The coaches are here, and the players are making friends. As you can see, after each game, they usually go into the haven. That is where they learn values, especially the kids value. Respect, integrity, solidarity, passion and respect. Those are the core values of rugby.”

For many of the young players, the festival was their first experience competing outside of school.

The presence of parents on the sidelines added to the excitement, creating a supportive environment that portrayed the community spirit behind the event.

He believes the program will make a lasting impact, helping students grow not only as young rugby players but as confident, responsible citizens.

For Waiqanake District, the hope now is to build on this momentum and remain involved in future editions of the festival.

