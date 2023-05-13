Valuable lesson learnt: Byrne

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Coach Mick Byrne admits his team was not fully ready for round 12 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

According to Byrne, the number of ball-handling errors in the first half of the match slowed them down against the Western Force last night.

Byrne adds it’s difficult to track down a team when they’re playing on home ground.

“Coming off a big win last week and just thinking we’re going to turn up tonight and it’s going to happen. It was obvious we weren’t ready.”

Byrne says that travel will not be used as an excuse because it is a necessary part of the game.

The Drua’s next game is against the NSW Waratahs next Saturday at 9.35pm.

