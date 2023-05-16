Uluinasau wins Impact Player of the Year award

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s star Reapi Uluinasau is one of the winners at the 2023 World Rugby Sevens Series Awards.

Uluinasau won the DHL Impact Player of the Year award.

The award is for the player who demonstrated the most consistency and delivered the greatest impact against four key criteria including carries, offloads, line-breaks and tackles.

The 28 year old made 78 tackles, 28 breaks, 76 offloads and 152 carries throughout the season.

New Zealand’s Jorja Miller won Rookie of the Year and Risi Pouri-Lane the Hot Stepper award.

Try of the Series went to Rhona Lloyd of Great Britain while Australia’s Madison Levi won the Top Try Scorer award.