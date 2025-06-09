Tuwai to lead Mike Friday select side

Jerry Tuwai (right)

Jerry Tuwai will return to Lawaqa Park next year to captain the McDonald’s Mike Friday Select 7s team at the 2026 McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s.

The Olympic champion’s comeback follows a strong 2025 campaign where the side finished as runners-up, and his leadership is expected to again drive the team’s push for the i-Wau Trophy.

Organisers say Tuwai’s presence continues to elevate the standard of the tournament, with his influence regarded as a major factor behind the team’s competitive edge.

Founding chairman Jay Whyte spoke about the impact Tuwai brings to the event, noting that his return strengthens the prestige and intensity of the Coral Coast 7s.

Whyte considers Tuwai a central figure in lifting both the squad and the overall quality of the tournament.

Tuwai remains one of Fiji’s most admired sevens figures, and his return is seen as a timely boost for a side determined to improve on last year’s finish.

The Mike Friday Select squad is again expected to feature a mix of international names and emerging players, maintaining the tournament’s tradition of showcasing world-class talent.

The 2026 McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s will take place from January 15–17, 2026, at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

