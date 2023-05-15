Turaga hands reins to FRU interim trustees

Attorney General Siromi Turaga

Attorney General Siromi Turaga says great efforts are being made behind the scenes to restore the Fiji Rugby Union’s seat at the World Rugby Council.

Turaga says he has taken a step back to allow the interim FRU Trust Board trustees and interim administrator Simione Valentabua to handle the matter.

“It’s sad that this has happened. It’s the sport that put Fiji on the international stage. And for those people who are managing. I think it’s about time they take a step back and don’t ask questions because they should just point at themselves.”

Turaga says the purpose of the trustees he has appointed is to comply with the functions of the charitable trust.

Peter Mazey, Jenny Seeto, Alipate Naiorosui, Sikeli Tuinamuana and Mosese Naivalu were appointed by Turaga as interim FRU board trustees according to powers vested in the Minister for Justice under Section 13B of the Charitable Trusts Act 1945.