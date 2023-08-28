Tuisova, Ravai recovering well

Fiji Water Flying Fijians winger Josua Tuisova and prop Peni Ravai are recovering well.

The two missed the historic 30-22 win against England on Saturday after sustaining injuries during last Thursday’s training session.

Head coach Simon Raiwalui says they’re progressing well.

Article continues after advertisement

“Josh is doing well, his back running and is on track. Peni Ravai had a slight hamstring strain, his back running as well. We had a few niggles after a hard game against England with a couple of bumps and bruises but we have the majority of our players available.”

Raiwalui adds Meli Derenalagi and Iosefo Masi have also returned to full training.



Head coach Simon Raiwalui.

Derenalagi had a slight shoulder contusion after the game against Japan.

Raiwalui says at the moment all the players are in good shape, and on track with their preparation for the clash against Wales on September 11th.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7am.