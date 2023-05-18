Tuinakauvadra to earn first Wallaroos cap

Tabua Tuinakauvadra.

Nadroga lass Tabua Tuinakauvadra is set to earn her first cap for the Wallaroos in Saturday’s Test against the Vodafone Fijiana 15s.

The Brumbies backrow has been named on the match-day 23 and will come off the bench.

She is joined by fellow Fijian Sera Naiqama.

Waratahs and sevens legend Shannon Parry who has just announced her retirement from rugby will captain the Wallaroos.

Saturday’s match will kick-off at 7pm and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.