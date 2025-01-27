Tove balances education and rugby

Repeka Adi Tove

For Repeka Adi Tove, the Fijian Drua women’s wing and halfback, rugby wasn’t always the plan.

Education came first, and only after excelling in her studies did she embrace rugby as her calling.

Now, the former Nadroga Women’s Rugby Club standout is making waves in the Drua lineup, with big goals for the season.

“Rugby was like my second option,” Tove shared. “I had to do my schoolwork first. I’m proud that I achieved my education, from primary to tertiary, before deciding to take on rugby.”

What started as a hobby quickly turned into a passion. After just two years with Nadroga, Tove earned her spot in the Fijian Drua extended squad in 2024.

Reflecting on her journey, the Nahigatoka lass admitted the transition wasn’t easy but was a challenge she was eager to embrace.

The Fijian Drua women’s side will open their 2025 Super W account against defending champions Waratahs on the 28th of next month in Sydney.