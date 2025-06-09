Touch rugby team leads drug and HIV education in communities

[Photo Credit: Fiji Police Force]

The Vodafone Fiji Ratu Sukuna Bowl Police Touch Rugby side is taking its role off the field and stepping up to make a positive impact in the community.

In line with this year’s tournament theme, “United for Victory – Stronger Together Against Drugs and HIV”, the team recently participated in an awareness session aimed at equipping officers with the knowledge to reduce the impacts of drugs and HIV in Fijian communities.

The session, held in Suva, was conducted by Dr. Sayal Sonika from the Sexual & Reproductive Health Clinic. Officers were briefed on practical ways to engage with the public and promote healthy, informed choices.

Armed with this knowledge, the Police officers plan to use community engagement platforms—including sporting events—to raise awareness about the risks associated with drug use and unsafe practices.

The team has also committed to being more actively involved in spreading awareness, emphasizing that prevention begins with smart choices and supporting one another.

The Sukuna Touch Rugby challenge, featuring a friendly showdown between the Police and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, is set for Tuesday, 18th at the Nasova Grounds.

The match kicks off at 9am, promising not only an exciting game but also a vital message for the community.

