The best from Super W against us: Leweniqila

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s are expecting nothing less than a bruising encounter against the Wallaroos.

The side left the country this morning for Saturday’s showdown at Allianz Stadium in Australia.

Captain Sereima Leweniqila says they know this won’t be an easy task as they will be facing some of the best in women’s rugby.

“It’s one of the best in the world and we will be expecting a tough match. It won’t be easy as it will be the best from Super W against us so it will be a tough one.”



Captain Sereima Leweniqila.

Leweniqila says they know Test rugby is another level up from Super W so it will be a good tussle, especially for the younger players.

Saturday’s match will kick-off at 7pm.

This will be the curtain raiser for the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match at 9.35pm between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and the Waratahs.

You can watch both matches live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.