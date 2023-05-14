Team simply failed to execute their game plan: Derenalagi

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Meli Derenalagi

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Meli Derenalagi says the team must put in the same amount of effort from their home games into matches they play overseas.

Derenalagi highlighted this following Drua’s 34-14 loss to the Western Force on Friday, clouding their chances of a first-ever playoff berth in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

The skipper says the team simply failed to execute their game plan and cannot afford the same mistakes for the remaining three rounds of the season.

Article continues after advertisement

“For the love of the game you need to stand up and face the consequences. So like the coach said…the boys didn’t do what we were told to do but it was a major learning for us that even though we won last week with the big teams in NZ but coming out here some of us were still riding on that win but we didn’t come and work twice as hard like we were working at home playing in our home ground.”

Derenalagi says the team will need to stay focused on their goals if they want to finish the season on a high.

The Drua will face the Waratahs at Allianz Stadium in Sydney next Saturday.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD chanel.