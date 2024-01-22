Tate McDermott and Liam Wright to captain Reds again in 2024

Tate McDermott of the Reds looks on during the round eight Super Rugby Pacific match between Moana Pasifika and Queensland Reds at Apia Park National Stadium [Source: Rugby Pass]

New coach Les Kiss has named familiar co-captains to lead the Queensland Reds during Super Rugby Pacific with Tate McDermott and Liam Wright holding onto their roles in 2024.

With Brad Thron’s commendable stint at Ballymore coming to an end last year, the Reds are preparing to usher in a new era with Les Kiss in charge.

But for the Reds to take some steps forward this season, the Queenslanders need the right people leading the way. For Kiss, two men emerged as proven candidates.

Wallabies Tate McDermott and Liam Wright will pave the way for the Queenslanders as they look to build on their eighth-place finish last time around.

It should be of no surprise really to see either man named as a co-captain. McDermott has developed into a respected leader, not just with the Reds but Wallabies as well.

McDermott captained Australia during last year’s Bledisloe Cup Test at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium after cementing his place as the nation’s number one halfback.

With 22 tries in 79 Reds caps, as well as 29 Tests for Australia, there’s no denying that McDermott will continue to play a pivotal role for the Queenslanders in 2024.

McDermott debuted for the Queensland Reds in the second round of the 2018 season against the Melbourne Rebels at AAMI Park. But he wasn’t the only debutant that night.

Backrower Liam Wright ran out in Reds colours for the first time at Super Rugby level that night, and the pair have both been mainstays of the team ever since.

Wright has played five Tests for the Wallabies, dating back to a debut against the All Blacks at Eden Park in 2019. The leader has also played 69 games for Queensland and scored 10 tries.

The Queensland Reds will kick off their 2024 Super Rugby Pacific campaign – and their new era under Les Kiss – at home against arch-rivals the NSW Waratahs on Saturday, February 24.