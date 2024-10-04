Changes for Kaji Ruggers

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Fiji Primary Schools Rugby Union President Sakiusa Turagabeci says the return of its competition after five years is focused on development.

This has seen a change in rules from previous competitions, where students from Under 9-14 played contact rugby. Now only U13 and 14 will play contact rugby.

Turagabeci adds that after discussions with the FRU and the primary school’s rugby union, a decision was made to shift to tag rugby which will be played over the three-day Kaji Rugby National competition at the end of the month.

“We made an agreement with the Fiji Rugby Union for us to focus on development like before we used to have contact rugby for Under 9 to U14 so the Fiji Rugby Development unit we had a dialogue and an agreement to move to move to tag rugby.”

Turagabeci also notes that the first group of players to go through this development phase competed in the U18 Deans competition this year, marking the success of the transition.

Meanwhile, around 3,000 students from 16 unions across the country will take part in the competition, which will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium from the 29th to the 30th of this month.