Sweet revenge for Nasinu

Nasinu Secondary School gained sweet revenge over Queen Victoria School, advancing from their Vodafone Deans U18 quarterfinal after a 20–20 draw, winning on the countback for scoring more tries.

The result flips last year’s script when QVS defeated Nasinu in the final.

QVS opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a successful penalty from Isimeli Bari, but Nasinu hit back through tries to Josevata Vuibete and Viliame Rokobuli to lead midway through the first half.

Article continues after advertisement

Bari’s second penalty closed the gap, with Nasinu taking a narrow 15–13 advantage into halftime.

An early second-half penalty from Iowane Nabe extended Nasinu’s lead before QVS turned the tide with tries to Kitione Tabala and Saimone Vaisova.

But Nasinu refused to yield, and Nabe’s try in the 66th minute levelled the match at 20–20.

With both teams locked at full-time, the tie-breaker rule came into play — Nasinu’s three tries to QVS’s two proving the difference.

The win sends Nasinu into the semifinals and keeps alive their dream of going one step further than last year.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.