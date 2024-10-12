Suva to face Nadi in play-off

[Source: Fiji Football / Facebook]

Suva is slowly moving towards its goal of defending its title as champions at the Extra Supermarket National Futsal League final play-off as it prepares to take on Nadi at 3pm today.

Fiji Football Association chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf says the side has been phenomenal throughout the competition and he is expecting a tough battle when they face Nadi.

According to Yusuf, the team that comes out as winners of this tournament will represent Fiji to the OFC Futsal Championship next year.

Article continues after advertisement

“So the top winners of the zone are in the playoffs here in Suva now. Whoever wins this championship and tops the point, will represent Fiji to the OFC Futsal Championship.”

Meanwhile, Yusuf is calling out to fans and supporters of the two sides to come out in numbers and cheer on their team.

Suva will host Nadi at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa for their playoff clash.