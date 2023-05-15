Super W journey has been special: Arei

[Source: Facebook]

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua center Vani Arei says the journey with the team during the Super W competition this year, has been special.

Arei says this is due to the many challenges they faced together during the season which did not deter them from defending their title.

The outside center who scored the winning try during their semi-final and was also instrumental in the final against the Reds says this will be a memorable one for her.

“There were some situations but we did not let that bring us down so the team we just like have each other.”

Arei says she is blessed to be part of the side sharing the good and the bad, which made them stronger together.

Fijiana Drua captain Bitila Tawake says they are just grateful for the support, especially from their sponsor, Rooster Chicken.

Tawake says it’s been a rollercoaster ride for them, however the strong bond the team had was enough to see them through.

“It’s been relaxing and just switching off rugby before we get back into camp for nationals but other than that we are just enjoying our freedom apart from rugby.”

The Fijiana Drua was presented with their $80,000 bonus payout last week by Rooster Chicken in Navau Ba.

They will play a Test against the Wallaroos as a curtain-raiser to the Waratahs and Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash this Saturday.

