Super Rugby captains back Drua

[Source: Super Rugby/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has been picked by six Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific team captains to continue their rise this season.

Despite not getting a vote for a grand final appearance this year, the skippers back the Drua to continue their impressive run after their maiden finals appearance.

The Drua tallied half the votes when asked for the team most likely to surprise fans in 2024, with Moana Pasifika also rated highly along with the Force and Rebels.

Article continues after advertisement

Backing up this belief is the recognition of how tough it is to win in Fiji, which was also rated the toughest place to travel along with Christchurch.

Crusaders are the favourites to make the final in the eyes of the 12 captains as they officially launch the season in Auckland.

Seven out of 12 believe the Crusaders can back it three finals in a row after taking out the 2023 title.

The 2024 Super Rugby season kicks off next weekend and our Drua faces the Blues in Auckland.