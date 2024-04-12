Stallions to host Suva in top-of-table-clash

[Source: Suva Rugby Union/ Facebook]

Nadroga and Suva are set to battle in a top-of-the-table clash in the Skipper Cup this weekend.

Both teams are unbeaten so far with Nadroga having won their last six games while Suva have won their previous five matches but have one game at hand.

A win for the capital city side could catapult them into the lead.

Nadi and Naitasiri, who also have a game each at hand, trail in third and fourth spot respectively followed by Lautoka, Tailevu, Ba, Macuata, Namosi with Yasawa at the bottom of the ladder, having yet to register a win this season.

The Suva-Nadroga match will kick off at 3pm tomorrow at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Meanwhile in other round 7 games tomorrow at the same time, Naitasiri takes on Namosi at Thompson Park, Tailevu battles Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park, Lautoka faces Yasawa at Churchill Park and Ba hosts Macuata at Vinod Patel Park.

You can catch the live commentary of the Tailevu versus Nadi match on Bula FM.