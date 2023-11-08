Sporting equipment for youth ahead of tournament

[Source: Fijian Ministry of Youth and Sports/ Facebook]

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru handed over sports equipment to the Namalata U21 Rugby 7s team from Kadavu at a ceremony held in Lautoka yesterday.

The equipment is set to bolster the team’s preparations for the upcoming Fiji Bitter Mataso 7s tournament this weekend.

Saukuru, during the handover, emphasized the values of sportsmanship and fair play.

Article continues after advertisement

He underscores the importance of representing the community with pride and highlighted the Ministry’s dedication to supporting grassroots sports development in Fiji.



Youth and Sports Minister Jese Saukuru

Furthermore, Saukuru emphasizes the potential for sports talent to be a source of income and encourages the team members to explore opportunities for developing their skills both on and off the field.

He assures the team of the Ministry’s ongoing support and encourages them to make the most of their participation in the tournament.

The Namalata U21 Rugby 7s team expressed their appreciation to Minister Saukuru for the Ministry’s support.

As a team travelling from Kadavu, they recognized the significance of this gesture, which will undoubtedly enhance their preparations for the upcoming tournament.

The provided sports equipment will contribute to improving their performance and help them showcase their abilities in the Fiji Bitter Mataso 7s.

The Ministry for Youth and Sports continues its steadfast commitment to nurturing and supporting grassroots sports development in Fiji.