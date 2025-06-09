SGS U18 to sharpen up for next round

[Source: Pitas Picture/Facebook]

Suva Grammar School’s Under 18 side head into the third round of the Vodafone Deans Southern Zone competition with a sharpened sense of purpose having experienced both victory and defeat in the opening two rounds.

Their mixed results have offered valuable insight not just into their strengths, but into the areas that demand urgent attention if they are to mount a serious challenge for a spot in the national finals.

Principal Iosefo Masivue says the early rounds have been a vital learning curve, with the coaching staff and players taking time to reflect and regroup.

Masivue says they will take a win but analysis into their performance is what they will build on for the following games.

“We just need to improve on the processes that we are following and that’s currently in place for them, and to move forward from here.”

He says they will pick up the pace moving forward.

Meanwhile, the Southern Zone goes into round three this Saturday due to postponement of the first round of games.

Suva Grammar will meet Marist Brothers High School at 12.50pm on Saturday at Thompson Park in Navua.

