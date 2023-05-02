Seruvakula names power squad

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Fijian Warriors head coach, Senirusi Seruvakula has named a power squad against Junior Japan in their opening World Rugby Pacific Challenge match.

Joseva Nasaroa, the tighthead prop will guide the front row combining with John Muller at loosehead and Seremaia Komailevuka at hooker.

Saula Qiolevu will partner former Fiji Airways Fijian 7s forward Anasa Qaranivalu at locks while flanker, Motikai Murray will be joined by Isoa Tuwai.

Ilikimi Torosi will don the number eight jersey.

Taitusi Lulusinu is at halfback while captain Enele Malele is at fly-half.

On the right wing is Sireli Masiwini guided by Paula Dolokoto on the left.

Controlling the game from the fullback’s position will be Jack Volavola while Fijian Drua under-20 centers Maika Tuitubou and Tevita Sabola will combine in the midfield.

On the bench will be Patemo Nuku, Aisake Atani, Jonathan Sovasova and Ropate Rinakama.

Fijian Warriors takes on Junior Japan at 11.30am tomorrow at Apia Park in Samoa.



