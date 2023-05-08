Second win for Fiji Warriors

[Source: FRU/ Facebook]
The Fiji Warriors has record its second win in the Pacific Challenge after defeating Manuma Samoa in Apia today.
Our Warriors beat the hosts 50-25 in an entertaining match.
The Enele Malele captained side scored seven tries with four in the first half and three in the second spell.
Center Tevita Sabola scored a double while other tries were scored by Sireli Masiwini, John Muller, Seremaia Komailevuka and Jonathan Sovasova.
The Warriors will play Tonga A on Saturday.
They defeated Junior Japan 72-15 in the first match.
