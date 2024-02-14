Schoolgirl’s rugby league starts this weekend

[Source: Supplied]

10 western and 16 southeast zone schools will feature in this year’s Fiji Secondary School’s Rugby League girls’ competition.

Among them are Adi Cakobau School and Jasper Williams High School.

The competition kicks off this Saturday in Suva and Lautoka.

A reformed schoolgirl’s championship with a new sponsor will be announced on Friday at the official launch.

FSSRL President Ifereimi Naisoro says it’s a big breakthrough for the schools league to have Jasper and ACS.

He says the two schools will come with their crowd, supporters and community.

The FSSRL schoolgirl’s competition will conclude in week 12 of term one.

The national quarterfinals will be held on 13th April, semifinals on the 20th and grand finals a week later.

All the national quarters, semis and final will be played at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.