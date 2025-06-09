Schmidt calls for belief after Italy defeat

[Source: Reuters]

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has urged Australian fans not to lose faith after his side suffered another blow in their turbulent season with a 26-19 defeat to Italy in the Autumn Nations Series clash in Udine yesterday.

The loss was the Wallabies’ fifth in their last six Tests, extending a poor run that has seen Schmidt’s men beaten by Argentina, New Zealand, England and now Italy, with their only win coming narrowly against Japan.

Despite the latest setback, Schmidt told reporters the team is still committed to rebuilding.

“The belief is still there. Don’t lose faith because we’ll keep working as hard as we can to show what it means to us to compete.”

The Wallabies had led 12-9 at halftime but a yellow card to Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii proved costly.

Schmidt admitted the team lost composure during key moments.

The Wallabies have now played 13 Tests this year and will finish their season against two of the world’s best, Ireland in Dublin next weekend, followed by France on November 22nd.

