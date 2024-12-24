Savusavu 7s focuses on community and youth development

[File Photo]

The Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s Tournament Director, Joseph Koi, has expressed gratitude to Paradise Beverages for their continued support, ensuring the much-anticipated event remains on the calendar despite adjustments to its timing.

Originally slated for December, the tournament will now take place in January, providing a platform for grassroots rugby and community upliftment.

Koi emphasizes that the tournament is not just about rugby but also about fostering unity and combating social challenges in the local community.

“The reason we’re having this event is because of the community where we stay. “

Koi adds that events like the Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s and complementary activities such as walk-a-thons aim to steer young people away from drugs and towards positive outlets like rugby.

The 16th edition of the Fiji Bitter Savusavu Sevens is set to take place from January 30 to February 1 next year.