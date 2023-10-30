Savea, Kolisi embrace 'special friendship' after World Cup final

[Source: 1News]

Just 24 hours after smashing each other in a Rugby World Cup final, Ardie Savea and Siya Kolisi have shed some light on their “special friendship” — and how it almost led to the Springboks captain joining the Hurricanes.

The two loose forwards were all suited and booted at this morning’s World Rugby Awards in Paris a day after the dramatic final, which Kolisi’s South Africa won 12-11, where Savea was named the men’s 15s player of the year.

Kolisi told 1News the award was “overdue” for Savea.

Kolisi says Savea is his brother and he is proud of him.

Despite that fierce competitiveness, Kolisi clarified he didn’t mean to make contact with Savea’s head during yesterday’s final — an action that saw him yellow-carded but controversially not upgraded to a red card despite similar circumstances ending Sam Cane’s final.

Kolisi added their friendship was built on a solid foundation of respect.