Right some wrongs: Naiqama

Sera Naiqama

Returning after a world cup year, Wallaroos lock Sera Naiqama is excited to be on the ground and running again.

Naiqama has been named to the Wallaroos squad for a test against Fijiana Drua.

The Test will be a curtain-raiser to the Waratahs and Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash next Saturday.

With a solid week of preparation left, Naiqama says she needs to get her head around the line-up before the match.

“We did have a team zoom earlier this week where they introduced our attacking strategy as well as our defense strategy tomorrow when we head into the camp I think the first part of attack is just missing while we have a different looking suqad compared to the one that finished in the world cup last season.”

Naiqama is confident her team will be out to right some wrongs when they meet this week at Allianz Stadium, despite the fact that the Fijiana has caused Australians heartbreak.

17-year-old Laiema Bosenavulagi and 20-year-old Tabua Tuinakauvadra are also part of the 32-member Wallaroos squad.

The Drua will face the Waratahs at Allianz Stadium in Sydney next Saturday at 9.35pm.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD chanel.