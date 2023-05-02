Reynolds among five hit with fines; Naden, Sipley banned

[Source: Daily Telegraph]

Bulldogs veteran Josh Reynolds will be available for selection for his side’s Magic Round clash against the Raiders despite being fined for two incidents in Sunday’s win over the Dragons.

Reynolds will be fined $1000 with an early guilty plea for a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact charge involving Dragons fullback Tyrell Sloan but after a heated conversation in disagreement to the penalty, Reynolds also faces a $1000 fine for Contrary Conduct towards match official Grant Atkins.

If the 34-year-old chooses to contest either charge at the judiciary the fines could increase to $1500 each.

Meanwhile, Dragons forward Jack Bird was charged in Sunday afternoon’s match against the Bulldogs for a Dangerous Throw and faces a fine of between $1000-$1500.

Rooster’s five-eighth Luke Keary has been issued with a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact charge following an incident involving Marata Niukore on Sunday afternoon and faces a $750 fine with an early guilty plea.

Teammate Lindsay Collins faces a $3000 fine for a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact charge involving Addin Fonua-Blake, with a higher penalty issued as the incident is his third and subsequent offence.

If the 27-year-old contests the charge at the judiciary and is found guilty, he could face a two-match suspension.