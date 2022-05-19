Rewa desperate for first win

[File Photo]

Rewa is yet to record a win in the Skipper Cup and heading into the second round of games this weekend, it wants to break the losing streak.

The side recorded six losses and one draw after seven rounds of competition in round one.

Manager Petero Kaveni says the players know what’s at stake and want to improve.

“We’ve learnt our mistake from the game against Suva and the score line. And we’re working on that, we went back to the drawing board on Monday and now since second round is starting again this week we are exhausting all resources in order for us to kick start our second round in a good result from Saturday”

Rewa will host Nadi at Burebasaga ground at 3pm on Saturday.

In other Skipper Cup matches, Suva faces Nadroga, Namosi hosts Tailevu and Naitasiri will play Northland.

Northland will be challenging the Farebrother Trophy at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

This match will air live and exclusive on FBC Sports.