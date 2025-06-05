Rayasi, Sadrugu, Rabitu and Wye makes national squad

From left: Salesi Rayasi, Isikeli Rabitu and Taniela Sadrugu

Former All Blacks 7s and Hurricanes winger, Salesi Rayasi has been named in the Fiji Water Flying Fijians extended squad for the upcoming July Tests with Australia and Scotland.

Head coach Mick Byrne has also included former Fiji 7s rep Taniela Sadrugu in the 44 member squad, Hawkes Bay scrum half, Sam Wye and rookie Drua utility, Isikeli Rabitu.

Rabitu is one of 23 Drua players who have made the cut.

Article continues after advertisement

Loose forward Peceli Yato, Setareki Tuicuvu, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Semi Radradra, Sam Matavesi, Albert Tuisue, Temo Mayanavanua, Josua Tuisova, Sireli Maqala and Jiuta Wainiqolo are other notable names in the list.

This extended squad has been selected following thorough discussions and deliberations by the coaching and management team.

According to the Fiji Rugby Union, as is always the case with international selections, the process was challenging due to the depth and quality of talent available globally.

Consequently, some high-performing players have unfortunately missed out.

The final squad is expected to be confirmed over the coming weeks.

The Flying Fijians are scheduled to play two international fixtures, the first against the Wallabies on 6th July at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, and the second with Scotland a week later at HFC Stadium, Suva.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.