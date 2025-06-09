Ravuiwasa dedicates Sukuna win to officers around the country

Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook

Fiji Police Force veteran and prop Inoke Ravuiwasa has dedicated the Vodafone Sukuna Bowl victory to his colleagues and fellow officers across the country, thanking them for their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace.

Police claimed a hard-fought 26–10 win over Army at Subrail Park in Labasa, successfully defending their title for the third consecutive year.

Ravuiwasa said the win was especially for those officers who continued working throughout the tournament.

“I want to dedicate this win to all my brothers in their mission areas, Kini Douglas, James Brown and Jolame, and Samisoni Viriviri. And also for my brothers in Kadavu and other interior places who are working right now, on the road, facing this weather, I want to dedicate this win to them.”

He acknowledged the significance of their duties and expressed his gratitude for their service and dedication.

