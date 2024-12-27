Ravai may hang boots at home

Drua prop, Peni Ravai [Source: Fijian Drua]

Flying Fijians and Drua prop, Peni Ravai, have enjoyed his time with side and has hinted that he may hang his boots at home.

The veteran front rower signed for the Drua about five months ago and is currently following a rehabilitation program.

He says he may call it a day with the Drua and that would be pretty special because he’ll end his career where it started, and that is Fiji.

The former Ratu Kadavulevu School student who has also amassed 27 Super Rugby caps with the Queensland Reds says he’s been answering a lot of questions from the young props in the Drua squad.

Ravai made 50 appearances for the Flying Fijians and scored five tries in the white jumper.

He was a key member of the national team at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, where they reached the quarterfinals for the first time in 16 years and previously played for Southland in the Mitre 10 Cup in New Zealand, Aurillac in France’s Pro

D2, Bordeaux-Bègles and Clermont in France’s Top 14.

The experienced front-rower is also the first international prop to play in the World 7s Series, and he did it in 2013.