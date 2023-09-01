Ranking doesn’t change the goal set

Being the highest-ranked team in Pool C means nothing for Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui.
Fiji is in 7th place on the World Rugby rankings, above Australia in 9th and Wales in 10th.
The move came after their historic 30-22 win over England at Twickenham last weekend.
Raiwalui says that doesn’t change the Rugby World Cup goals and expectations they’ve set since the beginning of their journey.
“Ranking is the product of your preparations. It’s good to be where you are, but we look at it one week at a time. We understand the expectations of the fans and that of our people. We have one goal, we have Wales in our next game, and we are preparing accordingly.”
Raiwalui says with the recent movements, there’s no doubt a tough Welsh team awaits them.
The two teams square off on the 11th of this month at 7 am.