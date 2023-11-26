Raiwalui joins World Rugby

Outgoing Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui

Outgoing Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui has been appointed as a High Performance General Manager for World Rugby.

The man who led Fiji’s campaign at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France says he is looking forward to taking up his new role and contributing to the growth of the sport around the globe.

“It’s something that I am really invested in, is the development and pathways of rugby so I will be working worldwide but hopefully I will be back in Fiji.”

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking at the Prime Minister’s International Business Awards in Nadi last night, Raiwalui also dwelled on the Flying Fijians run at the recent World Cup.



Simon Raiwalui, Outgoing Flying Fijians coach

Raiwalui says the players delivered more than what was expected of them, and he has no regrets.

He adds the next person who comes in to coach the Flying Fijians must remember who and what the team plays for.

Raiwalui’s term as Flying Fijians coach officially ends on December 31st.

He flies back to Australia before taking up his new role with World Rugby.

Meanwhile, Senirusi Seruvakula has been named as the acting Flying Fijians coach and will remain so until January 2024.