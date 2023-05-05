Radradra, Koroibete and Folau to feature for World XV

Semi Radradra, Marika Koroibete and Israel Folau

Fijian rugby stars Semi Radradra and Marika Koroibete will play for the World XV side against the Barbarians in London next month.

Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen will coach the World XV while Eddie Jones will be responsible for the Barbarians.

Also named by Hansen is former Wallabies utility Israel Folau and former All Black Charles Piutau.

Folau was sacked by Rugby Australia in 2019 following homophobic and offensive social media posts.

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has been busy putting together a Baa-Baas team featuring Welsh stars Rhys Webb and Taulupe Faletau, Springbok Andre Esterhuizen and some of his former England charges, like star wingers Jonny May and Jack Nowel.