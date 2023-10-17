Radradra keeps RWC options open

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia is still a possibility for Semi Radradra.

Radradra revealed to FBC Sports that the game against England may not have been the last we saw him at a World Cup.

The 31-year-old believes he can still be there in 2027 if he continues to work hard.

“It’s a good question you know, but you never know, I’m going to keep trying to work hard you know, stay focus, stay fit and leave it all to the Lord, if there’s a chance again then I’ll raise my hand again for the white jersey.”

Radradra will feature for French Top 14 side Lyon this season.

He departed Bristol Bears at the conclusion of the 2022/23 Premiership season.

The Somosomo villager from Taveuni joined Bristol from Bordeaux-Begles in July 2020.