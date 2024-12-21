Racing 92 set to sign Ravutaumada

Selestino Ravutaumada [Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Fijian Drua winger Selestino Ravutaumada is set to make a move to French Top 14 club Racing 92 at the conclusion of the Super Rugby season, according to reports from French media outlet L’Équipe.

Racing 92, one of France’s top rugby clubs, is bolstering its backline following several high-profile departures, including Donovan Taofifenua to Montpellier, Tristan Tedder to Perpignan, Vinaya Habosi and Henry Arundell, who is heading to Bath.

The 24-year-old Fijian international, capped eight times for Fiji and has been a standout performer for the Drua.

Known for his blistering pace and versatility, Ravutaumada is equally adept on the wing and at fullback.

Last season, he showcased his attacking prowess, crossing the try line seven times in 15 Super Rugby matches.

His move to Racing 92 is seen as a significant addition to the Parisian club, which has a history of recruiting top-tier talent from around the globe.

Ravutaumada’s dynamic playing style is expected to complement Racing’s high-tempo game and add firepower to their attacking arsenal.

Ravutaumada’s move reflects the growing international recognition of Fijian Drua players, many of whom have become sought-after assets in top rugby competitions worldwide.