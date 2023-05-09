Prep on the road a concern for Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will be on the road for two weeks and they’ve only won an away game this season.

It was in round one that the Drua defeated Moana Pasifika in Auckland and they’ve never won an away game since then.

This week the side will play Western Force before taking on Waratahs next weekend in Sydney before facing Moana Pasifika and Reds in Fiji.

Another two wins may be enough for the Drua to make the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal and hope other results go their way.

Coach Mick Byrne says they get two training sessions, a recovery day then another training day when they travel and it’s something they’ll have to look at next year.

Byrne adds the result is in their favor when they have more preparation time.

‘But every time we have our three training days we put in a performance and so far we’ve had five training weeks where we’ve had three training days we won four of those games so we have to learn, have to work hard on that, we have to look at how that works’.

The Drua faces Western Force on Friday at 9:35pm.

You can watch the match LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.