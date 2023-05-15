Possible All Blacks Test in Fiji

[Source: 1News]

There’s a possibility of a historic first All Blacks Test in Fiji next year.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson revealed talks are underway on Sky’s Breakdown show last night.

Next year the All Blacks are due to play England twice in New Zealand in July, with a home Test against Fiji also scheduled.

Robinson says they’re working on the possibility of going back and reciprocating and playing in Fiji which would obviously be an amazing occasion but they have a bit of work to do before they can make any more formal announcements.

Fiji is also expected to be named in a southern hemisphere “six nations” tournament potentially involving New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Argentina and Japan every two years from 2026.

